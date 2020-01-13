Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $128.40 on Monday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,775 shares of company stock worth $40,185,375. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.