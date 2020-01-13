ROOBEE 1-Day Volume Tops $740,895.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $740,895.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,539,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

