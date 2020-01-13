Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

PE opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

