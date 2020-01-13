RPICoin (RPI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 119.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $35,699.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057852 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 917,689,740 coins and its circulating supply is 877,677,804 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

