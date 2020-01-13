Rubies (RBIES) Hits Market Capitalization of $48,229.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market cap of $48,229.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007264 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.