Rupiah Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $241,975.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $95,330.00 and $241,975.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.05968741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00114628 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

