Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.48 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 464,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 167,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

