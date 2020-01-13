Safe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,298.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $89,298.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00803128 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00210017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004628 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00078873 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.