Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 855,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,960.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,522. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 1,823,432 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 508,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,022,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 444,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

