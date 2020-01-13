salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.80

News stories about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a coverage optimism score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.91. The stock had a trading volume of 266,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,361 shares of company stock worth $64,023,121 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

