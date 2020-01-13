SaluS Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00053892 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $4.42 million and $10,910.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00051463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078678 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.22 or 0.99547586 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001257 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

