Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €149.85 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €149.85 ($174.24) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Shares of LIN stock traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €189.70 ($220.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of €187.37 and a 200-day moving average of €178.71. Linde has a twelve month low of €134.80 ($156.74) and a twelve month high of €192.85 ($224.24). The stock has a market cap of $101.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

