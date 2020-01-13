Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,483,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,237. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.