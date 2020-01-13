Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLB. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.23. 11,664,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,005. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

