Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 588,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,700. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

