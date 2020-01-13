Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 1,397,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,675. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 86.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

