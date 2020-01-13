Sapien (SPN) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Sapien token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Sapien has a total market cap of $348,819.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapien has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network.

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

