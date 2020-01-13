SBA Communications Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $244.83 on Monday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $166.71 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after purchasing an additional 990,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,557,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3,484.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.