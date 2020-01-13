SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SBFFF remained flat at $$18.90 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.