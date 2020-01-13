Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $77.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

