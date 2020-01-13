Scorum Coins (SCR) Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $206,923.00 and $22,528.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02326700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00185459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00122727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.