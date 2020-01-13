Scotiabank Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

CG stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.67. 374,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,831. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

