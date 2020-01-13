Scotiabank Trims TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Target Price to C$4.00

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.46.

Shares of TSE:TMR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.06. 131,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,986. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 million and a P/E ratio of 122.40.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMAC Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

