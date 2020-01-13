Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $314,896.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

