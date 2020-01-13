Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.76. 45,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 524,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 1,124.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 227,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 377,058 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

