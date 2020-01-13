SelfSell Trading Up 95.3% Over Last 7 Days (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $159,944.00 and $18,360.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 95.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 242.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.