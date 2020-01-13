Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $2.65 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008029 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, GDAC, Upbit, DDEX, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

