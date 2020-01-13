Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $479,287.00 and approximately $32,884.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

