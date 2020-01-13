SHIELD Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $83,174.00 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,140.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.01768627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.03265337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00706769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00067597 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00462677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.