Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.0554

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $757,195.00 and $1,128.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,674,964 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

