Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

