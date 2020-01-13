Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 68.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.44.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $429.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -703.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $144.69 and a twelve month high of $438.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

