Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Declines By 14.4%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GNMX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,513. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.77. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

