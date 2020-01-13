Short Interest in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Declines By 12.1%

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $127,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

