Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Increases By 14.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $10.13 on Monday, hitting $1,893.29. 1,554,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,806.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

