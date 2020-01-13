Short Interest in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rises By 16.3%

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 95,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on American National BankShares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American National BankShares by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

AMNB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $423.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.