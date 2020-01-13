Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Decreases By 16.2%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of APEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.71. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. Apex Global Brands has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

