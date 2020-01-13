Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Increases By 14.3%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $88.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.45 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

