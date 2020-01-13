Short Interest in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Grows By 21.7%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Blucora by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.