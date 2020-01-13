Short Interest in Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declines By 12.9%

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

