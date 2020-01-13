Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Decreases By 14.6%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 188,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

CVCO stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.14. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,037. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.81.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

