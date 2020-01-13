Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 14.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CF traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. 79,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,952,000 after buying an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,793,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

