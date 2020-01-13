Short Interest in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Declines By 15.9%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.22. 41,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,763. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.