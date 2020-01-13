Short Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Drops By 12.5%

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE CNXM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 13,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

