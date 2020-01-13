Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Increases By 15.8%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.