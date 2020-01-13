Short Interest in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Drops By 12.0%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 103.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 543,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

