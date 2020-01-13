Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Increases By 15.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 819,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $186,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

LPG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 855,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $837.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.27. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

