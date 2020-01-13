Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 14.6%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 951,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

DYAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

DYAI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

