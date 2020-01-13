Short Interest in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Decreases By 15.9%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $46.76. 2,723,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,186. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

