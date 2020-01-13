Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Grows By 22.3%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EXPE opened at $110.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,640,972,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

